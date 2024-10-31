Sophie Turner recalls 'beautiful relationship' with Joe Jonas before divorce

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in 2019 after three years of dating

Sophie Turner reflected on her once-beautiful relationship with ex-husband Joe Jonas, which ultimately ended following a contentious divorce.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Game of Thrones star discussed the aftermath of her split from the Sucker vocalist.

"I’m going through a legal process right now where I can’t really say much, but it was incredibly sad," Turner shared, acknowledging the emotional toll of her divorce from the father of her two daughters.

While she kept the details private, she admitted, "We had a beautiful relationship, and it was hard."

The 28-year-old actress married Jonas, 35, in 2019 after three years of dating. The Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce in Florida in September 2023, marking the beginning of a lengthy legal battle filled with a slew of allegations from both sides and extensive media coverage.

The highly publicised divorce case eventually reached a settlement in September 2024, with the Dark Phoenix actress returning to her native UK.

Turner and Jonas now share joint custody of their two daughters, four-year-old Willa and two-year-old Delphine.

The former couple has established a temporary custody agreement allowing their daughters to spend equal time in the United States and the United Kingdom.