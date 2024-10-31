Liam Payne's friend Sam Pounds slams fans for accusing him of 'profiting' from singer

Sam Pounds postpones release of 'Do No Wrong' out of respect

Liam Payne’s producer friend, Sam Pounds have been accused of 'profiting' from the late singer ever since he announced the release of his posthumous song, Do No Wrong, due on Friday, November 1.

However, Sam postponed the release out of respect to the Teardrops singer’s family as they are mourning their loss at the moment.

Despite his decision, fans are targeting and abusing him for trying to make profit out of Liam’s death.

Pounds has now taken enough of the abuse and decided to address to some of them though an official statement.

Taking it to his social media handle, Grammy-award winning producer wrote: "Where was everyone at when 'they' were bullying him on TikTok & now trying to do the same to me? Huh? Where were YOU when the media was trying to tarnish his legacy? Huh? Did you have the power to change the narrative. NO."

"I wanted to at least highlight and point the attention to the music and memories WE created. Our duet. Our moment. A moment of pure happiness and joy.”

He further mentioned through his post, that Liam himself wanted the song to reach to each and everyone of his fans. According to Sam, the Strip That Down singer had so many optimistic ideas regarding the track.

“Yall really tried to turn this beautiful tribute into a 'money' thing. The internet doesn't have to be a breeding ground for negativity! Also, yall know a leaked track of the live mix is going around”, he added, while also mentioning that it is obvious that the money goes the family and that is the most natural thing.

Sam Pounds wanted to release Do No Wrong post Liam Payne’s death as a tribute.

