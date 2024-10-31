King Charles’ medical team casts doubts over major Palace decision

After King Charles successfully completed his 11-day trip to Australia and Samoa, the Buckingham Palace was quick to share an update on the monarch’s plans for next year.

In a press briefing, the Palace spokesperson revealed last week that the team is now “working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme” for 2025.

The representative added that it was a “a high point” for the monarchy indicating that the monarch is doing better in terms of his cancer recovery.

However, King Charles medical team is unsure about how the Palace and the UK government rushed to hatch a whole programme, including international travel, for next year, according to DailyMail’s Ephraim Hardcastle.

He cited there was “concern among the King’s medical team after an anonymous palace briefing that he will be returning to a full programme of overseas tours.”

Hardcastle shared the decision was meant to be made once the doctors made a proper assessment, especially after his treatment was paused for the long-haul tour.

“Having skipped his cancer treatment regime to make the latest tour – and with no one certain how his body has coped – it was planned that he would take time off on his return, allowing him to recover and for doctors to carry out a full assessment of his wellbeing,” Hardcastle wrote.

However, the King is instead in India, at a Bengaluru spa, with his wife Queen Camilla to “relax and reset” from the tiring journey.

The decision is understood to have baffled King Charles' doctors.