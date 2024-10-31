Steve Kazee reveals reason behind laughing post amid Channing Tatum's split

Steve Kazee found a relatable meme on a bad timing

Steve Kazee set the record straight on his Instagram story, which stirred up controversy amid Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s breakup.

On Tuesday, Jenna Dewan’s fiancé posted a dozen "HAHA" s in all caps against a black background, leading fans to speculate that he was throwing shade at the actress’ ex-husband Tatum’s split with Kravitz, especially since the post came just hours after the news broke.

However, the next day, Kazee, 49, clarified that his laughter was triggered by a relatable meme, not the breakup.

It is pertinent to note that right after the laughing post, he shared a TikTok about failing to water houseplants, tagging Dewan, 43, in the funny video that featured a dying plant with the caption, "The houseplant in my kitchen watching me put water in the coffee maker…"

"A guy can’t laugh at a houseplant TikTok in today’s world, I see…" the Shameless alum quipped in the next slide. "See? It’s funny because it’s relatable. Get a life," he added alongside pictures of a wilting plant at home.

Additionally, the Blindspot actor included a final slide featuring a dying plant positioned right next to his water filter, captioned, "The most damning part."

Kazee’s explanation matched with what his rep told Page Six on Tuesday, explaining the Broadway star was just poking fun at those who struggle to remember to water their plants, a lighthearted jab at his own notorious forgetfulness at home.