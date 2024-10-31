Steve Kazee makes bizarre move after Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz split

Steve Kazee appeared to take a jab at his fiancée Jenna Dewan’s ex-husband, Channing Tatum, following Tatum’s breakup with Zoë Kravitz.
Merely hours after People and TMZ reported that Tatum and Kravitz had split after three years of engagement, Kazee took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday, October 29, to share his reaction.
He posted a long trail of "HAHA" in all capital letters against a solid black background, prompting speculation about his intent of mocking.
Additionally, details surrounding the breakup remain unclear. Tatum, 44, and the Batman star began dating in the summer of 2021 after meeting on the set of the film Blink Twice, in which the Magic Mike actor starred and Kravitz directed.
Before his relationship with Kravitz, 35, Tatum was married to Dewan for nine years before announcing their separation in 2018.
The couple, who first met while playing love interests in the 2006 hit Step Up, tied the knot in 2009 and welcomed their daughter, Everly, now 11, in 2013.
Tatum and Dewan, 43, finalised their divorce last month, six years after their separation.
Dewan began dating Kazee, 49, the same year she filed for divorce, and they got engaged in 2020. The couple shares two children: four-year-old son Callum and four-month-old daughter Rhiannon.
