Prince William, Princess Kate revisit their romantic roots in St Andrew

Prince William and Princess Kate took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, revisiting the charming town of St Andrews—where their love story began two decades ago.

Marking their tenth wedding anniversary, the couple relished a private date night in the very place where their friendship blossomed into romance during their university years.

The royal couple both attended St Andrews University, and ten years after their marriage, they returned to the Scottish town in 2021. They spent the night in St Andrews before attending a day of royal events and were spotted leaving Forgan's, a contemporary restaurant with a Scottish twist.

The couple requested a private seating area at the back of the eatery and had a discreet security detail seated nearby, reported Mirror.

"There was a crowd outside once they left but as far as inside goes it was quiet," said the restaurant's manager Marc, who declined to give his last name. "There was no pomp and ceremony or fanfare; they were very nice, and when they left, they were very complimentary."

The manager, who was off duty when the couple arrived, was called by staff at home: "Word certainly reached me that we had guests come in."

He declined to say what the couple had eaten, but on the menu at Forgan's was honey and whisky glazed short rib of beef priced at £17, herb crusted salmon for £16, and sumac cauliflower steak costing £11.

Forgan's wasn't built when William and Kate were attending St Andrews University, from 2001 to 2005. It is based in a converted butcher's warehouse.

The couple's visit to St Andrews came just after they celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary and 20 years after they first met as first-year students.

Their friendship blossomed into romance in 2003, and the pair were first pictured together a year later when Kate joined the Prince on a skiing holiday in the Swiss resort of Klosters.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2010 and tied the knot the following April at Westminster Abbey in a royal wedding that was watched by millions of people around the globe.