Megan Thee Stallion opens up about showing ‘dark’ facets of life

Meghan Thee Stallion gets candid about upcoming documentary

Megan Thee Stallion has decided to show the unseen aspects of her life to the public.

The rapper is set to release her Prime Video documentary called Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words on Thursday, October 31st.

She opened up in conversation with People Magazine about feeling apprehensive before deciding to share her story.

"I really didn't want to do it at first because I was so in a dark place and I didn't want anybody to see me. I didn't want anybody to hear from me. I didn't want anybody to talk to me."

The 29-year-old musician said, "I was just not happy. I couldn't even pull myself out of bed half the time. I didn't want anybody to see me like that because usually people see me as such a strong woman."

She added, "But then I just really got tired of seeing other people tell my story and I knew that I had to take control."

According to the premise, the Captain Hook rapper’s documentary "follow the Houston native’s journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure and success."

"The documentary unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.”

Megan told the outlet that she wanted to share her struggles to empower fans.

"I was such in a dark place, people couldn't even ask me how I was doing without me bursting into tears. I struggled a lot with my mental health. I feel like people watching this are going to see... if my favourite artists could go through something like this and get through it and come out on the other end, I could do it too."

For the unversed, Megan had her career breakthrough in 2018, after the release of her EP Tina Show and single Big Ole Freak, which was her first to chart on the Billboard Hot 100. The following year, her mother Holly Thomas, who managed her career, died from brain cancer.

She said at the time, "I was in a very fragile place and I didn't think I would be able to come out of it ... I just got up and... I'm me right now. And I'm not saying I'm a 100% OK, but I'm definitely not where I was then."