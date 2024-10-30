Liam Payne's manager ignored 'multiple' overdoses in recent years: Report

The One Direction star had recently come out of rehab

Liam Payne overdosed multiple times in the years leading to his tragic death on October 16, 2024, according to a new report by Page Six.

Multiple sources told the outlet that the former One Direction star — who was open about his struggle with addiction and mental health — had been resuscitated at least once in the past. With his ongoing battle, close friends were stunned he was even signed up for Netflix’s Building the Band after just coming out of rehab.

A longtime friend of Payne shared, “We were shocked; there was no way he was in any shape to do this,” noting how Payne’s manager had “pushed him” into the show alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Kelly Rowland.

Another source claimed Payne had been “isolated” by his associates, pulling him away from friends who were” trying to help.”

“Liam’s manager moved him to Miami and away from all of his friends; he isolated him,” the source added.

A partial autopsy obtained by ABC News on October 21 revealed that Payne had multiple drugs in his system when he fell off his third-floor balcony and died, including cocaine, crack, benzodiazepine, and “pink cocaine.”

As loved ones reflect, they’re questioning Netflix’s involvement, asking if any medical advice was sought before his involvement in the series.

“Did Netflix and producers have any professional advice… to verify that he was in a fit state of health mentally and physically?” one of Payne’s pals posited.