'Good Luck Charlie’s' Jason Dolley praises Bridget Mendler's career journey

Jason Dolley is impressed by Good Luck Charlie’s costar Bridget Mendler’s career growth throughout the years.

Dolley in an exclusive interview with E! News at the world premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place on October 28th, shared that Mendler switching her career path from acting to tech made perfect sense.

"All of the news that broke about her when she was going to MIT, then she was building satellites, it surprised me but it also fit very well with who I knew her to be."

The 33-year-old actor spoke very highly of his TV sister and shared that although she was very passionate about acting and singing, she had a very inventive and creative mind that she could not have let go of.

"She can do whatever she sets her mind to, and I say more power to you, get those satellites off girl, and let's build a better tomorrow." he encouragingly stated.

Since starring in the fan favourite show, the Hurricane singer has come a long way.

Earlier this year the 31-year-old powerhouse shared that she and her husband Griffin Cleverly had founded a tech company which aims to build ground satellite stations to help send and receive data from space.

According to Dolley, Mendler's father builds engines, so it is only logical for the Lemonade Mouth actress to follow her father's footsteps.