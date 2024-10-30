Travis Kelce breaks silence on split rumours with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's romance has been a major highlight lately, capturing the attention of fans and media everywhere.

The NFL star has recently put an end to all the rumours which have been creating a buzz online, admitting that he and pop queen Swift are 'absolutely happy' in their relationship.

The couple, who are not afraid of PDA-moments, have faced numerous speculations which were circulating online, with some claiming that the lovebirds had a break up.

During his and brother Jason Kelce's recent podcast, New Heights, Travis tried to quash rumours about his current relationship status with the pop superstar.

"You know it’s real. And you know that me and Tay are absolutely happy, and I appreciate you always making sure everybody knows that." The 35-year-old revealed.

Travis responded to a question from his brother, saying, "I appreciate you. Every time someone has a mic in front of you and asks you something like that, thank you for always showing love."

Showering praise on the Anti-Hero hitmaker, the athlete revealed Swift has been a great support and always uplifts him during his hard days.

The two are now focused on each other rather than listening to rumours and speculations about their future.

However, Taylor is currently on her massive Eras Tour, and making headlines for cheering beau Travis during his games.