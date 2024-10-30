Shawn Mendes leans on Mike Sabath for support amid online speculations

Shawn Mendes finds comfort in friends amid online discourse about his self-discovery

The Canadian singer Shawn Mendes was pictured in an embrace with fellow musician Mike Sabath a little while after releasing a statement about his self-exploration that caught fire.

The 26-year-old popstar addressed long-standing rumours about his sexuality in a show on Monday, October 28th.

The statement caught a lot of attention on social media and the Senorita hitmaker was seen leaning on Eddie Banjamin and Mike Sabath in a hug in Los Angeles in fan-posted pictures on Tuesday, October 29th.

Mike and Shawn have been friends for many years and Mike is also one of the composers and producers for his upcoming eponymous new album.

Fans expressed their love and support for the Stitches singer in the comments. One fan wrote, “This is truly one of the most beautiful and vulnerable things I’ve ever seen,” adding that this “friendship is so precious.”

Others echoed the sentiment and wrote that they “stand with Shawn in these times.”

In the concert on Monday, the Mercy singer said, "Since I was really young, there's this thing about my sexuality, and people have been talking about it for so long. I think it's kind of silly, because I think sexuality is such a beautifully complex thing, and it's so hard to just put into boxes.”

Addressing the rumours about him he added that it’s “something very personal to me. Something that I was figuring out in myself, something that I had yet to discover and still have yet to discover."

The In My Blood hitmaker opened up about his self-discovery, saying, "The truth about my life and my sexuality is that, man, I'm just figuring it out like everyone. And I don't really know sometimes and I know other times. And it feels really scary because we live in a society that has a lot to say about that. And I'm trying to be really brave and just allow myself to be a human and feel things."

His new album Shawn is scheduled for release in November.