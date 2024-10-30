Matt McGorry opens up about battle with long Covid and its symptoms

Matt McGorry was met with immense support by fans for sharing his battle with long Covid.

Matt McGorry opened up about how contracting long COVID has altered his life.

On October 29th, the How to Get Away with Murder actor shared an eight minute long video on Instagram where he spoke about his struggles with the symptoms of the virus.

He revealed that it had taken a massive toll on him and his life as he continues to face the effects of the disease like fatigue, brain fog, and insomnia.

The 38-year-old actor took this as an opportunity to warn his fans about how the virus affects one's body later on in life with its intense symptoms.

"I’ve been dealing with it for one and a half years." he wrote in the caption of the video.

"Long Covid can have up to 200 symptoms and can affect every organ of the body and the only way to avoid getting Long COVID, is to not get COVID at all or to limit the amount of times that you do get it."

McGorry shared that he doesn’t want to scare anyone but rather share his experience so everyone can learn from it.

He further stressed upon the importance of wearing masks in public spaces and unapologetically said that as a society everyone had an apathetic attitude towards "infections that are still killing and disabling people everyday especially the most vulnerable."

Under the post fans shared immense praise for the actor, showering him with love and support.

One fan commented, "I'm so proud of you for sharing and I’m so sorry this is your reality."

Another expressed their appreciation and stated, "I appreciate your transparency and vulnerability, as well as the incredible advocacy work you’ve been doing here."