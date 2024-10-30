Sean Diddy’s celebrity friends afraid to ‘admit’ attending his parties

Sean Diddy Combs faces accusations of sexual assault, sex trafficking and harassment

Former model Precious Muir opened up with appalling details about celebrities attending Sean 'Diddy' Combs parties and might disclose the names soon.

The TV personality revealed that some celebrities are scared to admit that they attended Diddy’s party.

While conversing with The Mirror US, she said: "There are some celebrities that I saw there that probably did nothing, they were just like me.”

“They wanted to have fun, they were in the entertainment industry, they wanted to have some drinks, some fun in the Hamptons, or in Manhattan,” she added.

Muir further shared that everyone is scared of being linked up with the 54-year-old.

"Nobody, myself, no other model, no other singer, no other actress, we don't need to call out any names.”

Referring to the parties, the model shared that the invitations to the wild events are considered as 'opportunity of a lifetime,' but revealed those have a dark side too.

It was mentioned in the reports that nobody would want to miss the star-studded events as it might take them far in their careers.

On the contrary, no one from the industry has been associated with lawsuits against I'll Be Missing You vocalist.

Meanwhile, two unnamed stars have been indicted of rape and watching while the assault was carried out.

For the unversed, Sean Diddy Combs is facing severe legal issues following several accusations of sexual assault, sex trafficking and harassment, during his career.