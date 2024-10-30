Selena Gomez promotes upcoming film 'Emilia Pérez' with Zoe Saldana

Selena Gomez, Zoe Saldana make jaw-dropping appearances at recent event in LA

Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldana have recently dazzled fans with their mesmerising appearances at Emilia Pérez Premiere in Los Angeles.

The Daily Mail reported that the 32-year-old actress and her co-star attended the star-studded event together at the DGA Theater Complex on October 29, 2024.

Notably, Selena was seen wearing a long-sleeve wrap dress, which she paired with black leather heels. She elevated her look by opting for a natural looking makeup.

On the other side, Zoe donned a black long dress while tying her hair into a messy bun.

Both the actresses were promoting their new French movie at the theater.

For the unversed, the Monte Carlo actress will be seen portraying the character of Jessi Del Monte, a transgender cartel leader’s former wife.

Speaking of her role at the red carpet, the singer-turned-actress revealed to LA Times magazine that she thoroughly enjoyed her role from her upcoming film.

The Hotel Transylvania star said, “I knew specifically Jessi's story was enticing for me...I could feel that urgency from her to break free and be her own person.”

“I kind of was like, I don't know how this movie is going to be made, but I knew that it would be something spectacular,” Selena remarked.

It is significant to mention that Selena’s new musical-comedy film will be released on November 13, 2024 on Netflix.