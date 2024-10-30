Katie Price unveils heartbreaking news about parents

Katie Price reveals going through IVFs three times last year

Former Model Katie Price has recently shared a hidden secret about her parents, saying that there is a lot going on in her life at the moment.

According to Katie, both her mother and father are hospitalized for over the last month.

Price’s mum, Amy, was diagnosed with terminal lung disease idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) in 2017 for which she got a lung transplant.But, her health condition remained up and down ever since.

In February, Amu was taken to the hospital in emergency after a burst cyst was found in her body.

Meanwhile, the 46-year-old author’s father have had a minor heart operation due to which he is also currently residing in the hospital.

Earlier today, Katie vocally discussed about her guardian angels’ condition on live TikTok session.

She added: "My mum’s doing well - she was in hospital for 21 days.”

"My dad’s just had a major heart operation… you’ve got to look after them when they get old. "So there’s a lot going on behind the scenes”, explained Price.

A few days back, Katie Price also addressed being in a bad shape for a long time after going through IVF three times last year.