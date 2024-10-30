Olivia Rodrigo was hospitalised after nasty stage fall during 'GUTS' tour

Rodrigo proved 'the show must go on' as she initially laughed off the accident and carried on

Olivia Rodrigo had to rush to the hospital after her nasty fall on stage during her GUTS World Tour, which she recently wrapped up.

While performing in Melbourne on October 13, the Grammy-winning singer was running around the stage when she accidentally sprinted right into an open hole. Though she played it cool at the time, Rodrigo, 21, recently revealed she had to go to the hospital after the “terrifying” incident.

“I fell, and I was like all shaken up, and I went to the hospital,” she told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday, October 29.

“Nothing happened, but they just wanted to make sure I didn’t have a concussion,” Rodrigo explained.

The Driver’s License hitmaker further admitted, “Watching the video back, it’s pretty terrifying.”

Fan-made videos capturing the shuddering fall showed Rodrigo bouncing back quickly, exclaiming, “Oh my God! That was fun. I’m okay!” She later used the moment to hop on the viral “subtle foreshadowing” trend on TikTok.

“I mean, show must go on. That’s showbiz baby,” Rodrigo told Fallon.

Despite the scare, the Good 4 U singer described a “beautiful” twist to the experience, as the nurse who attended to her was Filipino — just like her father’s side of the family — and shared the same name as her grandfather.

“I was like, ‘Wow, that was him looking out for me, making sure I didn’t get hurt.’ And so, I’m really happy it happened. I think it’s a beautiful story.”