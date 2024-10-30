Olivia Rodrigo faces unexpected difficulties by US border police

Olivia Rodrigo faces unexpected difficulties by border police during Guts World Tour

Olivia Rodrigo, a singer and songwriter, has shared details of her terrible experience that happened during her Guts World Tour.

The singer, known for her hits like 'Driver License,' revealed that she was once stopped by U.S. border police because of 'mistaken identity.'

An unexpected experience occurred when she was going through security checks and troops started questioning the sinegr.

During her candid appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, the pop icon spilled the beans on the tragic incident.

"I got in trouble with the law for the first time in my life. So we were going from Canada to like Portland or something. We were at border control," Rodrigo shared while recalling the unfortunate scenario.

The 21-year-old star thought the man wanted to take a picture with her, but it turned out to be an investigation session.

She went on saying, "He's like, 'Have you ever been arrested?' I'm like, 'No, I haven't been arrested.' And he's like, 'Are you sure?"

"I'm like, 'Oh my God, maybe I was arrested and I didn't know it.' He scares me, he's like, 'You know, you could go to jail for lying to a federal officer like this. Like, this is really bad.' I'm freaking out. I'm like, 'I'm not gonna be let into America!' I'm so scared. I'm, like, having a panic attack." She continued.

However, Olivia Rodrigo is attracting massive attention due to her recent incident as she fell on the stage while doing a live performance during her Guts World Tour.