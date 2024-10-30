Liam Payne's posthumous track 'Do No Wrong' release put on hold

Producer Sam Pounds cancels release of 'Do No Wrong'

Liam Payne’s new soundtrack, which was scheduled to release this Friday by producer Sam Pounds, have been put on hold out of respect of the 31-year-old singer’s family.

On October 28, Sam announced the release of the late singers’ first posthumous song titled, Do No Wrong. But soon after making the announcement, he thought that it is not the right time to launch the track now.

Taking it to his X handle, the producer wrote: "Today I’m deciding to hold 'Do No Wrong' and leave those liberties up to all family members. I want all proceeds go to a charity of their choosing (or however they desire).”

"Even though we all love the song it’s not the time yet. We are all still morning the passing of Liam and I want the family to morn in peace and in prayer. We will all wait," he concluded.

Pounds, before postponing the release of Do No Wrong, penned about the new track on his X: "I pray that this will be a blessing to the world like Liam has always dreamed. I pray angels will comfort you all everyday while listening."



He further prayed that this song becomes a blessing for Liam’s family and specially for son, Bear.

Prior to his sudden death, Liam Payne release track Teardrops in March. The former 'One Direction' band member passed away on October 16 after falling off a balcony in Buenos Aires.