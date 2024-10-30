Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with Caitlyn Jenner birthday post

Kim Kardashian has recently sparked a controversy after paying a sweet birthday tribute to Caitlyn Jenner.

On October 29, the 44-year-old socialite took to her Instagram handle to commemorate the former Olympian’s big day with a single photo.

In the viral image, Kim was seen sitting alongside Caitlyn while making a cute pout for the selfie.

The Skims founder wrote next to the picture, "Happy 75th Birthday. I love you."

The father-of-two replied to her in the comments section and said, "Love you so much. Thank you for everything."

As Kim’s post went viral on social media, many of her fans and admirers flooded her comments section and began criticising the makeup mogul for forcefully wishing Caitlyn.

One fan penned, "Lol you can tell you only did it cause you had to what happened to the essay you write all your fam."

"The short and sweet caption with exactly one picture I’m dying," a social media user wrote.

Another added, “It looks so forced. Kimmy baby we know u didn’t wanna make this post.”

It is worth mentioning that the former Olympian is the biological father of supermodels Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner.

For the unversed, Caitlyn was formerly married to Kris Jenner and parted ways in 2015.

The 75-year-old reality TV star used to share the responsibility of Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian's stepdad.