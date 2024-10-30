Martha Stewart ‘hates’ her new Netflix documentary

Martha Stewart claps back at her new Netflix documentary: More inside

Martha Stewart has recently confessed she “hates” the Netflix documentary about her life.

Speaking to The New York Times, Martha revealed she didn’t like the second half of ‘Martha’, which was premiered on Netflix on October 30 and directed by movie-maker R.J. Cutler

“R.J. had total access, and he really used very little… It was just shocking,” said the 83-year-old.

Martha stated, “Those last scenes with me looking like a lonely old lady walking hunched over in the garden? Boy, I told him to get rid of those. And he refused. I hate those last scenes. Hate them.”

She explained, “I had ruptured my Achilles tendon. I had to have this hideous operation. And so, I was limping a little. But again, he doesn’t even mention why — that I can live through that and still work seven days a week.”

The lifestyle entrepreneur believed that the documentary spent too much time on her five-month sentence in federal prison in 2004.

“It was not that important. The trial and the actual incarceration was less than two years out of an 83-year life. I considered it a vacation, to tell you the truth,” she pointed out.

She told the outlet,“It gets into things that many people don’t know anything about, which is what I like about it.”