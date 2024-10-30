Wendell Pierce open to reprising role in 'Suits' spinoff

Wendell Pierce, who played Robert Zane in the hit series Suits, is eager to revisit his character in the upcoming spinoff, Suits: LA.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM's The Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Pierce expressed his enthusiasm.



"I think it's the most fascinating thing that all of a sudden, our show got on Netflix and it blew up," Pierce said, recalling the moment he learned about Suits' unexpected streaming resurgence in 2023.

Gabriel Macht, the show's lead, sent a group text saying "WTF," leaving the cast wondering what was happening.

After premiering on Netflix, Suits dominated the streaming charts in summer and fall 2023 and became the most-streamed show over the course of a year. It also streams on Peacock.

Regarding Suits: LA, Pierce hopes for cameo opportunities, especially considering the original cast's lack of compensation for the streaming resurgence. The show's stars, including Pierce, voiced frustration over streaming compensation during the actors strike last year.

"There's a new Suits being produced right now, so I'm sure that we will be making cameos on it," Pierce said.

"I better be asked to make a cameo on the show 'cause we went on strike because of not getting anything from that resurgence." He added seriously, "I would love to make a cameo on the show."

In Suits, Pierce played Rachel Zane's (Meghan Markle) father, whose character evolved from a competing law firm to partnering with Harvey Specter (Macht) and Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman). His daughter Rachel married Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams).

While it's unclear how Pierce's character would fit into Suits: LA, the spinoff follows Ted Black (Stephen Amell), a former prosecutor who relocates from New York City to Los Angeles and represents the city's most powerful clients.

Pierce's potential return to the Suits universe would excite fans, especially given the show's renewed popularity.

