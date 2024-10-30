Kim Kardashian eagerly waits to 'raise' toast on Taylor Swift break up

As Taylor Swift's relationship with football player Travis Kelce continues to make headlines, her longtime nemesis Kim Kardashian is reportedly predicting its demise.

A source close to the situation revealed to Life & Style that Kim is privately enjoying the drama surrounding Taylor's latest romance.

"Kim would never say anything publicly, but privately she's getting a big kick out of predicting when this whole thing will crash and burn and laughing at how embarrassing it's all going to be for Taylor when it does," the source shared.

Taylor, 34, and Travis, 35, have been under the microscope since reports emerged about a supposed "contract" dictating the terms of their relationship.

Despite Travis' team denying these claims, rumours persist, including speculation about a possible secret engagement.

Kim, 44, is said to be following the drama closely. "It all smelled a little suspicious to her from the start, but even if it's not a PR romance, Kim's convinced it's still going to implode before long," the insider added.

Taylor's complicated love life has been well-documented, with past relationships including Joe Alwyn, Harry Styles, Joe Jonas, and Tom Hiddleston.

She allegedly believes Taylor's track record and the rushed nature of her relationship with Travis spell doom.

"Between how rushed things have been to Taylor's crappy track record, the odds are certainly not in their favor, and Kim's convinced they're not going to make it in the long term," the source explained.

The SKIMS mogul's motivations aren't entirely malicious; she's reportedly frustrated by the double standard in how her own dating life is scrutinized compared to Taylor's.

"Kim's not looking for another fight with Taylor, but it does really piss her off that she gets completely raked over the coals for her dating dramas, while Taylor always seems to come out smelling like a rose."

Adds the insider, “No doubt she’s going to raise a glass of champagne if and when Travis and Taylor do break up.”

The feud between Taylor and Kim originated from Kanye West's 2009 VMA interruption and escalated with his 2016 song Famous, where he rapped, "I made that bitch famous."

Taylor publicly objected, leading Kim to release a video appearing to show Taylor approving the lyric. Taylor maintains the video was altered.

In a December 2023 Time interview, Taylor reflected on the incident: "You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call, which Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar... That took me down psychologically to a place I've never been before."