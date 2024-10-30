Andy Samberg reveals how 'scary' prank on Colin Jost inspired ‘SNL’ sketch

Andy Samberg recalls scaring Colin Jost in SNL's bathroom

Andy Samberg had a real kick out of pranking his colleague Colin Jost when he was a regular on Saturday Night Live.

During The Lonely Island and Seth Meyers Podcast, the Brooklyn Nine-Nine star shared how his notorious his prank turned into a sketch for the show.

Meyers asked Samberg if the inspiration behind the sketch titled The Mirror stemmed from his personal fears to going to the bathroom alone.

"You famously would ask people, 'wanna come with' to the bathroom at SNL," Meyers asked. "I had always assumed 'wanna come with' was for company. Is it that wanna come with from a little bit of fear?”



To which, Samberg agreed, "Probably, yeah." He also added that it was 'ironic' that he managed the prank on Jost, who accompanied him to the loo.

“[It] is ironic because then I would still do that trick that I talked about, where Jost would come with me and then I would run out and turn all the lights off in the hall,” Samberg recalled.

“I think I've talked about that before. He'd be super scared, obviously."

In a previous interview, Jost, who co-wrote the sketch, confirmed that he was a victim to Samberg's pranks quite often.

Jost said that Samberg would ask him “five times a night" and while the Palm Springs actor was in the bathroom, "he would sneak out and scare" Jost.

"I came out into darkness, and he jumped out from a cabinet and yelled, and I screamed," Jost recalled.

However, Samberg’s Lonely Island collaborator Akiva Schaffer revealed that once 'wanna come with' sketch didn't air Samberg “stopped saying it that way."

In order to keep the joke alive Samberg said, "Now I just go like, 'You wanna come with me to the bathroom?'"