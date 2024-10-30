Duchess Sophie takes on significant meeting on King Charles’ behalf

The Duchess of Edinburgh is making key moves as she represented King Charles during a important meeting.

Sophie Wessex on Monday met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Thérèse Kayikwamba Wagner, as the monarch recovers from his long-haul gruelling flight back to UK from his Australia and Samoa tour.

During the event, Sophie endorsed her commitment to humanitarian causes by solidifying diplomatic relations, a major responsibility entrusted to her.

Sophie brought forward “rich and inspiring exchange on women, peace and security” in her conversation with Thérèse. Both women told each other stories of resilient women in Congo and around the world.

Prince Edward’s wife has been taking more and more important roles on behalf of the royal family, which has garnered much praise from the public

Previously, she achieved the milestone of becoming the first member of the royal family to visit the war-torn Ukraine back in April.

Earlier this month, Duchess Sophie showed her compassionate side as she was moved to tears after listening to harrowing stories of women in Chad, a land-locked country in Central Africa.

Sophie’s high-profile engagements appear to be an indication of her growing power and influence in the family, which may possibly continue into the reign of Prince William, when he takes the throne.