Salma Hayek gets honest about earning money despite marrying billionaire

Salma Hayek opens up about earning money amid marriage to French billionaire

Salma Hayek has recently confessed she’s under pressure to earn money despite her marriage to French billionaire businessman Francois-Henri Pinault.

In a new interview with The Wall Street Journal, the Frida star, who married to the Kering CEO and Groupe Artémis president in 2009, said, “I support a lot of the aspects of my life and myself.”

“I have the pressure to make a certain amount of money, and I like it,” remarked the 58-year-old.

The Eternals actress continued, “And now, I decided, I want to make more.”

Reflecting on her marital union, Salma stated, “All people wanted to talk to me about was money.”

The Bliss actress added, “To me, the excitement about having a lot of money was that I didn't have to think about money.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Salma also discussed about her family finances and mentioned that nothing in her “life is typical”.

“I'm passionate but I'm a strategist,” continued the Americano actress.

The Grown Ups actress pointed out that she “became the best version of” herself when she was in her 20s at a time she had to support her family when they were going through a tough time financially.

“What has opened the doors for me has been my tenacity [and] my consistency - I just won't go away,” she noted.

Salma further said, “And it's funny, just when they told me that after a certain age, your career is over - that's when my career started getting better.”

“They said, ‘You stop working at 40 in Hollywood,’ and here we are 58, I’m still working,” she told the outlet.