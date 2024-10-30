Buckingham Palace honours Princess Anne as she marks major milestone

Buckingham Palace issued a delightful statement honouring the hardest-working royal, Princess Anne.

On October 30, the royal family shared photos from King Charles's sister's recent royal engagements on their official social media handle.

The message reads, "It’s been a busy day for The Princess Royal, who has presented so many worthy honours!"

"Recipients included: Football coach and former player Christopher Powell MBE, for services to Association Football."

"Nicola Abraham MBE, Founder of the @jacobabrahamfoundation, for services to Suicide Prevention in South Wales."

"Former Children’s Laureate and Writer @josephcoelhoauthor OBE, for services to the Arts, to Children’s Reading and to Literature. Nick Owen MBE for services to Broadcasting and Charity," the Palace spokesperson concluded the statement.

It is important to note that the Princess Royal is known as one of the active working royals. She has been contributing more since King Charles and Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.