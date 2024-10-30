Taylor Swift raves about Sabrina Carpenter's surprise Eras Tour performance

Taylor Swift reflected on her unforgettable New Orleans Eras Tour shows, highlighting Sabrina Carpenter's surprise appearance.



Swift took to Instagram to commemorate the magical nights.

"One of the things I'll always remember from this weekend was getting to surprise the crowd with a performance by the pop princess of our dreams: @sabrinacarpenter," Swift wrote.

The singer-songwriter praised Carpenter's dedication to her fans, noting she had only one day off from her exhausting "Short n' Sweet" tour. "Her show is physically full-on and spectacular, and she could've been resting in her time off."

She admired Carpenter's willingness to go the extra mile for fans. "She's as real as they come, and I'm so thankful she did that for us."

Carpenter joined the Lover crooner onstage for a mashup of Espresso, Please Please Please, and Is It Over Now. Their performance sent fans into a frenzy.

Before the surprise, Swift phoned Carpenter, asking why she wasn't at the concert and if she could arrive quickly. Carpenter jokingly replied, "It would probably take me like five seconds." She then emerged from a stage trap door.

Carpenter previously opened for Swift's record-breaking tour from August 2023 to March 2024. The two formed a close bond, often dining and socializing together.

The Love Story hitmaker is set to conclude the US leg of her Eras Tour with Indianapolis shows from November 1-3 and Canadian shows from November 14-December 8.