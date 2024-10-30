Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz, Emily Ratajkowski turn heads at recent awards show

Salma Hayek, Penelope Cruz and Emily Ratajkowski have recently turned heads at the 2024 WSJ Magazine Innovators Awards.

On October 29, several Hollywood A-listers appeared at a star-studded show in New York City.

Salma and Penelope made a stylish entrance together at the fashion gala, showcasing their long-standing friendship as they arrived holding hands on the red carpet.

For the event, Salma donned a long red gown. To accessorised her look she wore rings on her hands.

On the other side, Penelope was photographed wearing a sparkling silver gown and carrying a silver clutch.

Meanwhile, Emily opted for a bold mini-dress with eye-catching printed words on the fabric.

Salma, Emily and Penelope were accompanied by other celebrities including, Reese Witherspoon, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, singer Charli XCX, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Sarah Paulson, Paloma Elsesser and A'ja Wilson.

For the uninitiated, WSJ Magazine celebrated the 14th annual Innovators Awards which was held at the Museum of Modern Art in NYC.

As reported by People, the 2024 edition of the event honoured upcoming movie's [Wicked] director Jon M. Chu, designer Marc Jacobs, Saturday Night Live, Apple CEO Tim Cook, the WNBA and Charli xcx.