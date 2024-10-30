John Mulaney shares hilarious texts from Olivia Munn's safety campaign

Comedian John Mulaney recently shared laugh-out-loud text exchanges with his wife, Olivia Munn, showcasing her relentless efforts to keep him out of harm's way.

"Olivia is constantly trying to keep me out of danger and keep me alive through a series of texts throughout our entire relationship," Mulaney said before reading from his phone.

Munn's warnings ranged from cautioning against monkeypox while trying on clothes to avoiding brain-eating amoebas in Tampa's tap water.

After Dick Van Dyke's car accident, she reminded Mulaney to drive carefully in the rain.

One text advised, "Baby, so many things in Australia can kill you. Just go to your show and go back to your hotel, and never go outside." Another warned, "You have a family to think about now."

Munn responded to Mulaney's anecdotes on Instagram: "To be clear, I was dead serious about each of those texts. Brain-eating amoebas are a very real threat. As well as not washing new clothes after buying... Don't sleep on any of my warnings."

The couple's relationship began in 2021, and they welcomed son Malcolm in November of that year. They later had daughter Mei via surrogacy and married in July 2024.