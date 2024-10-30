Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz break up after 3 years of romance

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz break up after 3 years of relationship

Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz called off the engagement.

According to what multiple sources reported to People, the Batman star and Magic Mike actor have broken up after three years of all-fans-could-talk-about romance.

The pair, which sparked romance after working together on Kravitz’s feature directorial debut Blink Twice – starring Tatum – got engaged a year ago.

The reportedly former couple’s last outing together was when Tatum, 44, was seen with Kravitz heading to a performance of a play featuring their Blink Twice co-star Levon Hawke, in New York City’s Red Hook neighbourhood.

However, more recently, the 35-year-old actress was seen without her engagement ring during a recent outing with her Big Little Lies co-star Shailene Woodley.

In the past few months before their split, the couple shed light on working together again after Blink Twice.

“Art is our love language,” Kravitz told People at the movie’s Aug. 23 premiere. “I think it's what we love, and we love talking about it, and experiencing it, and supporting each other.”

“This is what I'll say about creating with someone that you are with or love: I suggest it,” Tatum told the outlet in July.

“If you are thinking about having a kid or if you're thinking about getting married, go find the hardest possible creative project with your partner.”