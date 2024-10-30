Teri Garr, ‘Young Frankenstein’, ‘Tootsie,’ dies at 79

Teri Garr dies at the age of 79

Teri Garr is dead.

The beloved comedy actress, known for her roles in classics like Young Frankenstein and Tootsie, has passed away at the age of 79.

Her publicist, Heidi Schaeffer, shared that Garr died peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by family and friends, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis and other health challenges. In recent years, she also underwent surgery in 2007 to repair an aneurysm.

Tributes poured in on social media from fans and peers alike.

Director Paul Feig remembered Garr as "truly one of my comedy heroes. I couldn’t have loved her more,” while screenwriter Cinco Paul reflected, “Never the star, but always shining. She made everything she was in better.”

Garr’s path to the spotlight seemed almost meant for her.

Growing up as the daughter of Eddie Garr, a popular vaudeville comedian, and Phyllis Lind, one of Radio City Music Hall’s original Rockettes, she began dance lessons at six.

By age 14, she was already performing with both the San Francisco and Los Angeles ballet companies, later paving the way to a career where she would bring her quirky charm to the screen for decades.