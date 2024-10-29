Idris Elba to investigate UK’s knife crime crisis in new documentary film

'Idris Elba: A Year of Knife Crime' is expected to release in early 2025

Idris Elba has been locked top play lead in the new powerful BBC documentary film related to knife crime in the United Kingdom.

Elba, in the film, will explore "the reality of knife crime and examines potential solutions to solve the crisis.”

Initially titled as, Idris Elba: A Year of Knife Crime, will showcase the American actor talking out solutions with Prime Minister, Keir Starmer and King Charles, to solve the youth violence.

While talking about UK’s common crime, Idris stated: "So many people dismiss knife crime as something that doesn’t affect them, assuming it’s a black and brown urban and gang-related problem – but this couldn’t be further from the truth.”

"White, middle-class and rural areas are also affected, perpetrators are getting younger and fear is spreading.”

Hobbs & Shaw actor hopes that the forthcoming movie will help in changing stereotypes.

"I hope our film goes some way towards changing these stereotypes and getting everyone to engage with one of the biggest challenges of our time. For me, it’s been a tough year – but I’m hopeful."

Idris Elba’s Knife crime BBC documentary film is expected to release in the early 2025 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, reports Digital spy.