Selena Gomez reflects upon Disney role: going back to ‘where I started’

Selena Gomez returns to the show that started her career

Selena Gomez shared her thoughts on returning to familiar grounds at the premiere of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

The Only Murders in the Building actress, 32, is reprising her role as Alex Russo in the Disney spin-off series of the Wizards of Waverly Place which set her off for an acting career.

"It's the best feeling in the whole world to be able to bring this back for you and to all the people who have never seen it before," Gomez told People Magazine at the premiere on Monday, October 28th.

Expressing her gratitude, the Lose You to Love Me songstress added, "This is what gave me everything that I have today, and I'll never forget that this is where I started."

Speaking on the development of the character since the show first aired, she said, "I personally think we kind of picked up where we left off and it shows a very established Justin and also a very established Alex and you're still curious about what they're going through, but it kind of felt like a rhythm we got back into."

Picking up from Wizards of Waverly Place, Gomez has had a dynamic career. She built her reputation as a singer as well as an actress on the big screen with The Dead Don't Die, Dolittle, and recently Emilia Perez, as well as small screen with Only Murders in the Building.

The Disney alum’s spin-off is set to premiere with two episodes on Tuesday, October 29th.