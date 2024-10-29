Beyoncé fears mother Tina Knowles may 'spill too much Mama Tea' in memoir

Tina Knowles announces her memoir titled, 'Matriarch'

Beyoncé, in a way, has warned mother Tina Knowles not to spill too much details in upcoming memoir, Matriarch.

On Tuesday, Tina shared that she will be releasing her memoir that includes a "chronicle of family love and heartbreak, of loss and perseverance, and of the kind of creativity, audacity, and will it takes for a girl from Galveston, Texas, to change the world".

Soon after her announcement, daughter Beyoncé also shared the exciting news through her Instagram handle in an effort to promote mother’s write-up. But she also jokingly asked her to avoid writing too much inside details about the family.

The Beautiful Liar singer front cover of Matriarch on social media and wrote: “Mama, I couldn’t be prouder. My love for you goes beyond what I can say.”

"You put your heart into this book. I’m happy for you to share some of the stories that shaped you into who you are. To know you is to love you. But please don’t spill too much Mama Tea.”

She concluded the caption by mentioning the launch date of the upcoming biography, that is, ”4.22.25.”

The post caught immediate attention online with fans forcing Mama Tina to spill as much tea as she wants.



One of the social media users wrote: “Nah, Mama Tina, spill as much tea as you’d like!!! Instant bestseller. I’m so here for this. Let me go set up a beyhive book club real quick.” Meanwhile, another wrote: “Let’s Go Mama T.”