Prince William makes delightful announcement to celebrate major milestone

Prince William delighted royal fans with a big announcement about a cause close to his heart.
On October 29, the Prince of Wales and the Earthshot Prize made a joint social media post to reveal the date of the upcoming prestigious award night.
Alongside the video, which features iconic moments from the past events, the caption reads, "#EarthshotCapeTown, Coming Soon."
"On Wednesday 6 November, 15 extraordinary solutions to repair our planet will be celebrated at The Earthshot Prize 2024, live from South Africa."
"This year’s five Winners will each be awarded £1 million to scale their solutions. Stream the show live on Earthshot @YouTube and across @multichoice_group - we can’t wait to see you there!"
For the unversed, Willam and The Royal Foundation launched The Earthshot Prize, which is a global environmental award.
The initiative aims to honour five winners every year for their contributions towards the betterment of the environment.
