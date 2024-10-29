Lily Collins' husband Charlie McDowell shares future 'family plans'

Lilly Collins, Charlie McDowell's upcoming project 'The Summer Book' is underway

American film director Charlie McDowell opened up about his future plans with wife and actress Lily Collins.

During an interview, the filmmaker conversed about his relationship with Collins at the 'American Film Institute Fest' while attending the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Summer Book, which took place at TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The director revealed that, they are moving ahead with the plans of expending their family.

“We would like to move into that next stage, so we'll see when it happens!” he shared with E! News.

McDowell also showed immense gratitude towards wife for supporting him throughout his film making career and other projects.

“I would fall into a dark hole of nothingness without her, she’s amazing. She was there the whole time we were shooting in Finland and supporting as a partner and also as an executive producer.”

"She's been incredible support for the film,” he concluded.

At the moment, the duo is collaboratively working on their upcoming project.

For the unversed, Lily Collins and Charlie McDowell officially announced their relationship in 2019, via an Instagram post. However, the couple got engaged a year later and tied the knot in 2021.