Perrie Edwards' heart attack scare led her to hospitalisation

Perrie Edwards had been in a constant battle with anxiety after the band's Las Vegas trip.

Perrie Edwards opened up about her hospitalisation during her time in the all women band Little Mix.

On Monday, Edwards discussed her struggles with anxiety while on the Happy Place podcast.

The Little Mix member revealed she had suffered a severe panic attack that caused her to be hospitalised, where she was inquired about drug usage.



"I thought I was dying, my heart hurt and I went to hospital and they were like 'what drugs have you taken?' and I said 'nothing!"



She admitted that while touring with the band, her mental health struggles had intensified.

The English singer revealed that it was only a few years ago, when the band was in Las Vegas, that her anxiety started to take over her and ever since then, she’s been in a constant battle with it.

During a performance the 31-year-old singer had to step out as the representatives explained the star was having gastric issues, but later she clarified that she had left due to anxiety.

"I flew home and from that point on, they just kept occurring all the time."

"Having therapy has helped me massively." Edwards shared.

The Shout Out to my Ex singer further elaborated that even though she does overthink in daily situations, she now feels confident to perform on stage.