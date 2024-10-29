Quinta Brunson honoured with EMA Futures Award for sustainability

Quinta Brunson, creator and star of ABC's Abbott Elementary, has been honoured with the Environmental Media Association (EMA) Futures Award.

This recognition celebrates young professionals championing eco-friendly lifestyles.

At the ceremony, co-star Chris Perfetti introduced Brunson with heartfelt praise: "Quinta Brunson is a force of nature, a modern marvel. Future scientists will study her brain to grasp human productivity and genius."

Perfetti highlighted Brunson's compassionate leadership, citing the show's remarkably consistent crew: "Most have been with us since the pilot, a rarity. Quinta's created a space you don't want to leave."

Brunson thanked Perfetti, expressing her passion for sustainability: "Like you, I deeply care about our shared planet. I'm proud to be part of a community valuing eco-friendliness and excited to contribute beyond recycling jokes."

Inspired by Norman Lear and Bob Marley, Brunson addressed environmental challenges: "We must tackle the endless flood of issues for future generations, like Abbott Elementary's kids and the Pasadena Girls Choir."

Concluding, Brunson vowed: "Thank you for trusting me; I'll strive to be worthy. Thank you more for your efforts ensuring our children's future."

Notable presenters included Ed Begley Jr., Hayden Begley, Nikki Reed, Ian Somerhalder and Jesse Metcalfe.