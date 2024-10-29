Gisele Bündchen shares pregnancy news with ex-Tom Brady before hand 

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, are expecting a child together, sparking widespread interest.
Sources close to the family reveal Tom Brady, Bündchen's ex-husband and NFL legend, was personally informed before the news went public.
To avoid misunderstandings or public surprises, Bündchen shared the news directly with Brady, demonstrating her commitment to peaceful co-parenting for their children, Benjamin and Vivian.
Rumours surrounding Bündchen and Valente's relationship began circulating in June 2023, eight months after her split from Brady.
Despite no public confirmation, their bond has deepened, with sources saying they're thrilled for this new chapter.
With Bündchen approximately five to six months pregnant, the couple focuses on creating a loving environment.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter and look forward to creating a peaceful, loving environment," a source told People magazine.
Bündchen's priority remains her children's well-being, following her 2022 divorce from Brady. Their steady co-parenting relationship ensures Benjamin and Vivian stay central to both parents' lives.
As Bündchen, Valente and Brady navigate this dynamic shift, fans anticipate updates.
