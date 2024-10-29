Kacey Musgraves narrowly escapes life-threatening situation

Kacey Musgraves's dog saves her life from venomous snake bite

Kacey Musgraves would have been in a grave position if it wasn’t for her faithful pet, Pepper.

The Space Cowboy singer almost got bit by a rattlesnake, alongside Jacob Bryant and Trevor Davis, last week but was saved when her dog intervened at the right time.

The 36-year-old shared a series of Instagram stories on Friday praising her Australian cattle dog, whom she adopted in 2020 with her husband Ruston Kelly, after it stepped on the snake during their routine walk.

"She honestly saved me, @jacob_pix & @Trevordavisaa from stepping barefoot,” wrote Musgraves.

In another story the Happy & Sad songstress joked, "Copperhead: 1, Pepper: 0," followed by a story where she corrected the snake’s identity to that of a timber rattlesnake.

The country singer added a few more stories, sharing an update on Pepper’s health after dose of an anti-venom.

"Got her to the vet quick," Musgraves wrote. "The bite made her lethargic. Those who have Blue Heelers know they ain't ever this calm."

The seven-time Grammy award too to her IG Stories on Monday to confirm that Pepper was “home and sleeping a lot/on pain meds and getting lots of love."

Rainbow crooner revealed how the snakebite had affected her beloved pet.

"This is wild but the vet was showing me how the inside of her mouth and all down her neck is so bruised from that damn snakebite."

However, the pup appears to be doing better following the singer's update.