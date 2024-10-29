King Charles moves to tears as he receives heartfelt letters from beloved children

King Charles III, who's said to be desperate to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, could not control his emotions after received touching letters from kids.

The monarch got emotional seeing the letters from Jersey children written to mark the royal visit earlier this year, seemingly missing Prince Harry and Meghan's kids as he has rarely seen them.

Buckingham Palace has responded with thanks to the hundreds of “splendid messages and illustrated drawings” that were sent by Jersey Post in July.

It is to mention here that a “Write to the King’” post box was placed in Jersey Library and multiple schools and community groups sent letters and pictures to the Palace.

The letter, sent by the head of royal correspondence on behalf of the King, read: “It was so kind of you to take the trouble to write as you did."

It added: “The King was touched to see your thoughtful letters of support following Their Majesties recent visit to Jersey, and greatly appreciated the care with which you created your artwork.

“Thank you, once again, for thinking of the King and the Queen, who have asked me to send their warmest good wishes to you all.”

Jersey Post chief executive Mark Siviter responded as saying: ”The Royal Visit was a momentous day for all of us – especially for so many of our children for whom memories will last a lifetime.

The letter from the palace also seems to be a message to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as it gives an impression the King will surely be over the moon to see them by his side amid his health crisis at the age of 75.