Madonna shows up for son Rocco Ritche following tragic family event

Madonna escapes her grieving period as she supports son Rocco Ritche

Madonna took a break from her her mourning period to celebrate her son Rocco Ritche’s achievement at the Paris Art Exhibition, which kicked off on October 17th.

The Hung Up singer's outing comes just weeks after her brother, Christopher Ciccone, died after his battle with late-stage cancer.

The Ghost town songstress took to Instagram on Monday to share a carousel post, proudly showing off her son’s paintings at the exhibition.



“Escape to Paris to see my son Rocco's exhibition 'The Tourist' and visit friends. Perfect antidote for sadness!" the popstar wrote in the caption.

In the images, the seven-time Grammy-winning singer was seen affectionately embracing her son and posing with blue-toned impressionist paintings.

This is not first time the queen of pop stepped out to support her son’s artwork at an exhibition. Back in April the artist was accompanied by her four younger children at Ritche’s exhibition in Miami.

Madonna also expressed her joy for her artistic family in an interview with W Magazine back in April.

“When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than to know we are all working on the same show, creating the magic together," she told the outlet.

"Of course, I am their mother so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists but we are also a family, and that's what happens."

