Selena Gomez makes notable plea before 'Wizards Beyond Waverly Place' release

Selena Gomez makes shiny appearance at ‘Wizards Beyond Waverly Place’ Premiere

Selena Gomez has delighted fans by making a jaw-dropping appearance at the premiere night of her much-anticipated Disney series, Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

As reported by People magazine, the Emilia Pérez star was photographed on October 28, 2024, at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles for the special night of her comedy series.

Notably, Gomez donned a red off-shoulder mini dress, which she paired with red heels.

For the event, the 32-year-old actress accessorised her look by opting for minimal makeup.

The Only Murders in the Building actress released a fun video on TikTok, showcasing two important events of the day.

First, Gomez made a quick but essential stop to vote before attending the show for the premiere night.

In the viral video, the singer-turned-actress flipped her camera to show her mail-in ballot for the 2024 US presidential election.

Moreover, after casting her vote, the Monte Carlo actress added an ‘I voted’ sticker on her matching red clutch and headed towards the red carpet.

The Rare Beauty founder wrote, "ITS TIME TO GO VOTE!!!"

For the unversed, Selena’s upcoming comedy-drama series is set to release with two episodes on the Disney channel on October 29, 2024.

It is pertinent to mention that Wizards Beyond Waverly Place is a sequel to Wizards of Waverly Place which was last released in January 2012.