Kate Middleton marks important milestone with special change

Kate Middleton has often taken the assistance of her sartorial choices and accessories to make big statements or mark a new change.

The Princess of Wales, who went through a tough few months this year following her cancer diagnosis, decided to adopt a key change to indicate a major milestone.

Ever since Prince William proposed Kate with his late mother Princess Diana’s iconic sapphire ring, the future Queen has never been seen without it.

However, as she marked the end of her cancer treatment, Kate stepped out with a new eternity ring, embracing a new chapter in her life, suggested Jewellery expert Ella Citron-Thompkins.

“The Princess of Wales may have chosen to wear the eternity brands to represent her relationship with Prince William surpassing several major milestones – like anniversaries or births - or as a show of love and commitment, Ella told Express UK.

Ella noted that Kate’s current eternity ring “resembles the promise ring that Prince William gave Kate at university when they first started dating.”

“This was a rose-gold Victorian band embellished with pearls and garnets: representing both their birthstones,” she said.

This ring is believed to be gold, set with small gemstones that could be either garnets or sapphires.

The expert also shared that this is not the first time Kate swapped out her Diana ring for a different one. Ella shared that the ring could simply be getting “cleaned or resized” especially after her gruelling cancer treatment for nine-months.