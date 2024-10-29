Matthew Perry's family’s ‘angry’ over actor’s ‘painful' death investigation

Matthew Perry's family on investigation into star's death

Matthew Perry's family doesn’t seem all happy about the investigation being run by the government over the Friends’ alum’s death.

According to People, United States Attorney Martin Estrada claims that Perry, who died one year ago on Oct. 28, 2023 from acute effects of ketamine, was taken advantage of by the defendants.

Keith Morrison, stepfather to the late Perry, talked to the outlet about the difficult revelations that have come forward during the ongoing investigation. Morrison, who married Perry's mother Suzanne in 1981, shared that facing the newest details has been "painful."

"It makes you angry," Morrison, 77, said.

While he "can't say anything" specific about the investigation, Morrison believes that his stepson Matthew Perry’s public profile may have influenced the charges now being faced by five different individuals.

Among those charged are Perry’s live-in assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, Jasveen Sangha, known as “The Ketamine Queen,” and Erik Fleming, an acquaintance who reportedly coordinated ketamine sales between Sangha and Perry.

"I can only say I suspect it, that authorities, agencies got together to investigate and to lay charges against these people because Matthew is so famous or well known, it would get around," the Dateline host said.

"People would be aware of this investigation, they'd be aware of the charges, and it would be made public and it would serve notice to anybody who was in a position to be an enabler: you better not do it. Because the price, if you do, may be very high indeed."