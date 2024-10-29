Natalie Portman’s ex Benjamin Millepied spotted packing PDA with new romance

Natalie Portman’s ex Benjamin Millepied spotted with new partner

Natalie Portman’s ex Benjamin Millepied has seemed to have found new love after divorce.

After finalising his divorce from Portman earlier this year, choreographer Millepied was recently seen enjoying a romantic outing with a new partner in Paris on Oct. 15.

In photos taken that day, as per E! News, the pair can be seen packing heavy PDA, including a passionate kiss as they strolled through the city.

Portman, 43, and Millepied, 47, privately separated last year after over a decade of marriage.

The Oscar-winning actress formally filed for divorce in July 2023. The proceedings concluded in France this March, allowing the exes to focus on co-parenting their two children, 13-year-old Aleph and 7-year-old Amalia.

Months later, Portman publicly addressed the split for the first time while recounting her experience meeting Rihanna at Paris Fashion Week in January.

At the event, the We Found Love singer praised Portman, calling her “one of the hottest b---hes in Hollywood forever,” a compliment that resonated with her during a time of hardship.

“I think every woman going through a divorce should get to have Rihanna say to her that she’s a bad b---h,” Natalie admitted to Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show in July.

“It was—it was exactly what I needed.”