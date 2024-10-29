Adele shares heartfelt note for Celine Dion following surprise appearance

Adele and Celine Dion shared an emotional moment on Saturday at Adele's show

Adele was taken aback by a surprise appearance of none other than her idol Celine Dion at her show this weekend.

The touching moment moved both the stars to tears at the Love In The Dark hitmaker’s show on Saturday, October 26th.

Following the memorable night, the 36-year-old singer took to Instagram and reflected over her feelings for the music legend, with a picture of them together.

Penning down a lengthy caption the Set Fire to the Rain singer shared, “I have been performing in Celine Dion’s room at the Colosseum for almost 2 years now. 4 weeks to go! It was the only venue I wanted to play in Vegas because it was built for her.”

Opening up about what the surprise meant for her, she said, “I have a picture of her right next to the stage that I touch every night before I walk on and she came to the show this weekend and it was a surprise and it was a MOMENT!! @celinedion I love you so very very much.”

“Words will never sum up what you mean to me, or what you coming to my show means ... Saturday night will be something I remember forever and ever. Such a full circle moment for me to be there with you. Thank you so much.”

The emotional tribute comes after Dion caught Adele by surprise at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, in the crowd, while she was singing her emotional ballad When We Were Young.

Moved by her idol’s presence, Adele approached her, and the two stars shared a teary-eyed embrace, captured in a fan-posted video on X.

In the video, Adele was seen tearing up as she reached Dion, who warmly held Adele’s face and kissed her hand. The touching exchange left Dion dabbing her own eyes, with her sons Nelson and Eddy Angélil, 14, comforting her afterwards.

Fans also saw Adele wipe away tears as she walked back towards the stage, clearly moved by the unforgettable gesture.