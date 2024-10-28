Prince William deals fresh blow to Harry, Meghan

Prince William has seemingly left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in surprise with his bombshell announcement.

The Prince of Wales has joined hands with rival platform to teh Duek and Duchess of Sussex's series for his upcoming documentary.

William has announced that his film “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness” will premiere on and Disney+ on Friday, November 1st.

The two-part documentary will give behind-the-scenes look at the first year of Prince William and The Royal Foundation’s Homewards programme.

The surprising news comes four years after Harry and Meghan signed lucrative deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, shortly after relocating to the US following their decision to step down as working royals.

The Sussexes' deal with the audio platform later came to an end in the summer of 2023, after Meghan's podcast Archetypes only produced 12 episodes.

This programme is set to aim to change perceptions and demonstrate that it is possible to end homelessness.

The documentary is executive produced by Mindhouse and Arron Fellows and directed by BAFTA award-winning Director Leo Burley.

Before launching on Disney+, “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness,” will debut exclusively in the UK on ITV.

William's latest moves seems to be a fresh blow to his younger brother Harry and sister-in-law Meghan as the California-based couple are in deal with the rival Network.