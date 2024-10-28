BTS Jin third variety show on horizon post-military release

Jin is gearing up to guest star in a new outdoor variety show, Handsome Guys.

A Korean news outlet reported on Monday, October 28, that the BTS star will be making a special appearance as the first guest on the show about K-food by PD Ryo Hojin.

In the upcoming variety show, Lee Yi Kyung, Cha Tae Hyun, Kim Dong Hyun, Shin Seung Ho, and Oh Sang Wook are confirmed to be the regular cast members.

Reportedly, Handsome Guys filming has been kicked off in Busan, with production aiming for the first broadcast on December 1 on TvN.

The show, which features six men—five fixed cast and one guest— travelling all over South Korea in search of famous K-foods in every episode, marks Jin’s third variety show on the horizon following Run Jin and resuming his solo activity with a guest appearance on MBC’s The Half Star Hotel in Lost Island.

Following his release from the military services on June 12, the eldest BTS member has been treating the BTS ARMY with various projects.

Most recently, Jin has pre-released his first track, I’ll Be There, from his upcoming debut solo album, Happy, set to release on November 15.