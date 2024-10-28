Mike Tindall 'regrets' not asking late Queen Elizabeth more about her life

Mike Tindall also opens up about his own regrets for not spending more time with Queen Elizabeth II

Mike Tindall’s new book gives an intimate look into his journey of joining the Royal Family, highlighting his admiration for Queen Elizabeth II late and the powerful connection she shared with her granddaughter Zara Tindall.

With nostalgia and respect, Tindall reflects on Zara's deep bond with the Queen, a relationship fostered through shared passions, especially their love for horses.

He also opens up about his own regrets for not spending more time with her, wishing he’d asked more questions during their precious moments together.

In The Good, the Bad & the Rugby – Unleashed, Tindall offers unique insights into the late Queen's impact on those around her and his admiration for her life experiences.

"Watching what Zara had to go through, obviously she loved the Queen beyond everything else," Tindall said, emphasising how profound the loss felt within the family.

He also revealed that Prince George is following in Prince William’s footsteps, sharing a similar love for football. Tindall notes in the book, "Wherever he is, he’ll sit down and watch that game,” hinting at George’s budding interest in the sport.